Robert L. Boughner Sells 14,811 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:BYD opened at $64.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $66.62.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $51,540,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,080,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after buying an additional 477,839 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,043,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,833,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.16.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

