Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Director Roderick William Graham Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total transaction of C$1,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,001.

Shares of DXT stock opened at C$6.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of C$396.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50. Dexterra Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.30 and a 52 week high of C$6.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.77.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DXT. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Dexterra Group in a report on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Dexterra Group from C$6.60 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.79.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

