JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €17.60 ($20.71).

A number of research analysts recently commented on DEC shares. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.20 ($21.41) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of EPA:DEC opened at €20.52 ($24.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.19. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 52 week high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

