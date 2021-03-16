Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Signify Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of SGFY stock opened at $30.53 on Monday. Signify Health has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

In other Signify Health news, COO David Pierre purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 772,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,549,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester purchased 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $333,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,732,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $799,200.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

