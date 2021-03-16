Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Raised to $80.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $83.24 on Monday. Sysco has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $83.97. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,188.97, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.74.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

