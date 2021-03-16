Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Range Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.74.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $10.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.11. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $598.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 16,829 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Range Resources by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,562 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,621 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 700.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

