V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Upgraded by Pivotal Research to Buy

Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $94.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $86.00.

VFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. V.F. currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.65.

NYSE:VFC opened at $79.77 on Monday. V.F. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average is $78.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of -613.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that V.F. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of V.F. by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $754,215,000 after acquiring an additional 187,689 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,357,000 after acquiring an additional 417,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,540,000 after purchasing an additional 585,392 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

