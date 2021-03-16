New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes $173,000 Position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GATO. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,638,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,592,000. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,828,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Gatos Silver stock opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93.

A number of research firms recently commented on GATO. BMO Capital Markets cut Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Gatos Silver Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.