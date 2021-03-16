New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $158,000 in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Separately, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $37.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

