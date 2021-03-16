105,000 Shares in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.22% of Star Peak Energy Transition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Investment House LLC bought a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000.

NYSE:STPK opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

