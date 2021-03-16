Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 600 Shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.07% of Northeast Bank worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NBN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 569.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northeast Bank by 891.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

NBN opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72. Northeast Bank has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $264.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is presently 1.58%.

Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

