Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 229 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Materion were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTRN. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 113,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Materion by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Materion by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,239,000 after purchasing an additional 109,333 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Materion by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 702,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTRN opened at $73.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average of $61.03. Materion Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $80.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

