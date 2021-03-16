Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 900 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 33.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Sonos news, insider Anna Fraser sold 12,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $301,190.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,445 shares in the company, valued at $686,951.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $1,693,552.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,906,419.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 600,639 shares of company stock valued at $19,923,896 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -170.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

