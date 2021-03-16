Morgan Stanley Lowers IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Price Target to $34.00

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IMRA has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on IMARA from $59.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMARA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.40.

IMARA stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71. IMARA has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $62.71.

In other IMARA news, CEO Rahul D. Ballal sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $124,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in IMARA by 495.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in IMARA by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in IMARA by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in IMARA during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of IMARA by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMARA Company Profile

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

