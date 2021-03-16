Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HAS. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.38.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $97.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.69 and a 200-day moving average of $89.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Hasbro by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

