Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) PT Lowered to $7.00

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of EVFM opened at $2.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $6.87.
Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Evofem Biosciences Company Profile
Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.
