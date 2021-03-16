Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) PT Lowered to $7.00

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of EVFM opened at $2.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $6.87.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

