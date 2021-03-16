BlackRock Inc. Has $46.21 Million Stock Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,254,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,289 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.29% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $46,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth $204,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $799.87 million, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $14.32.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $69.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

