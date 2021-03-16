Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,250,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Invacare worth $46,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Invacare by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,977,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Invacare during the third quarter worth about $654,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Invacare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $651,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Invacare in the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

IVC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Invacare news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $74,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,869 shares in the company, valued at $753,379.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $91,245 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IVC stock opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $302.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.94. Invacare Co. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

