BlackRock Inc. Has $47.76 Million Holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,471,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,702 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.64% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $47,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 29,198 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Shares of The Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.74. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $905.98 million, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.55.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.42%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

The Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for The Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.