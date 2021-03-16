Aperio Group LLC Acquires Shares of 18,018 Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Trevena in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trevena by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Trevena, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.59.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Trevena in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.44.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

