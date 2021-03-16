Aperio Group LLC Has $55,000 Stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NCMI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 95,910 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,647.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 599,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,000 shares of company stock valued at $937,300. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $469.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

