BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $43,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter worth $38,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist began coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.