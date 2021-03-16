Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,897,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 325,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $42,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRG opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

