Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Short Interest Update

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the February 11th total of 871,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 732,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 24.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BEEM opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average is $42.82. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.97 million and a P/E ratio of -61.32.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $250,209.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,757.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEEM. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,894,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,332,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the third quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

