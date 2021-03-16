Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Oasis Midstream Partners worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 39,403 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of OMP stock opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.04 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.94. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.34%.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

