Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the February 11th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,783,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 259,022 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,624,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,875,000 after buying an additional 1,856,000 shares in the last quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,476,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after buying an additional 295,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,430,000 after acquiring an additional 152,492 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $197.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.61. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $27.84.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

