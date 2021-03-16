Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,490 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.9% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 56,227 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,808,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,165,000 after acquiring an additional 27,776 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 335.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $459.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.79. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $18.25.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.23 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

