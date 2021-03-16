Short Interest in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Expands By 31.9%

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the February 11th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AVNW opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $74.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 2.08.

Shares of Aviat Networks are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, April 8th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, March 5th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, April 7th.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $70.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.00 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aviat Networks news, major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 5,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $217,437.12. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 15.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 270,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 63,929 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 137.2% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 46,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 44.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 165,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 77,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVNW shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

