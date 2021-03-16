ENI (NYSE:E) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on E. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of ENI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ENI presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of E opened at $24.76 on Monday. ENI has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.06.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ENI will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after buying an additional 637,841 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,715,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 217,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 1,821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 194,220 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the third quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 14.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 553,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 68,112 shares during the period.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

