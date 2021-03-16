E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

E2open Parent stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. E2open Parent has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

In related news, major shareholder Atalan Gp, Llc bought 287,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $3,168,367.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

