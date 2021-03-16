Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) CEO Charles V. Bergh Sells 84,142 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 84,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,106,915.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,636,913.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

LEVI opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEVI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

