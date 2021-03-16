MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) SVP Kari D. Heerdt Sells 28,934 Shares

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,604,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE MSM opened at $91.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.72. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $91.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

