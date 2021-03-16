Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €38.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €29.31 ($34.48).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

BOSS stock opened at €33.79 ($39.75) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of €25.97. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a twelve month high of €34.97 ($41.14). The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.