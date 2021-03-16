Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,454 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,226 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AAON were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAON. Cowa LLC bought a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,436,000 after buying an additional 238,907 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter valued at about $805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of AAON opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 0.67. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. AAON’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAON news, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 19,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,789,171.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,757.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,069 shares of company stock worth $3,603,256. Corporate insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.