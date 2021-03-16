Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average is $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.33.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

