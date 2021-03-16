LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 171.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LivePerson by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LPSN opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.34.

LPSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.31.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 2,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $118,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 39,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $2,452,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,024 shares of company stock valued at $7,480,580 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.