Insider Selling: HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Insider Sells 10,107 Shares of Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) insider Noel Quinn sold 10,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £42,954.75 ($56,120.66).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 424 ($5.54) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £86.36 billion and a PE ratio of 22.32. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 523 ($6.83). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 414.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 370.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 417.86 ($5.46).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

