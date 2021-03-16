Insider Selling: Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Senior Officer Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total transaction of C$69,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,558 shares in the company, valued at C$132,383.40.

Trevor Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Trevor Thomas sold 26,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total transaction of C$37,700.00.

TKO opened at C$2.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.58. The stock has a market cap of C$631.16 million and a PE ratio of -23.72. Taseko Mines Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.28 and a twelve month high of C$2.63.

TKO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.65 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

