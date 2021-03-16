Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Director Reeve B. Waud Sells 109,443 Shares

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.05.
Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ACHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.
Acadia Healthcare Company Profile
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.
