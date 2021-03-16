Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Director Reeve B. Waud Sells 109,443 Shares

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.05.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 144.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 18,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

ACHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

