Aperio Group LLC Purchases 29,117 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 159.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,117 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GERN. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Geron by 782.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 272,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 241,430 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 404,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 118,900 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in Geron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Geron by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GERN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

GERN stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. Geron Co. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $534.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 21,631.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

