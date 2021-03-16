Analysts Expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). PROS reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The business had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.34 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In other PROS news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,450 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $468,436.50. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $45,301.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,656.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,703 shares of company stock valued at $7,984,576. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in PROS by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 6.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the third quarter valued at $284,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in PROS by 33.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PRO opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. PROS has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $51.83.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

