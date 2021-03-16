Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on STLA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded Stellantis to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ STLA opened at $17.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39. Stellantis has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $19.50.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.1157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stellantis stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,000.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

