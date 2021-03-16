Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a hold rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.56.

AMRX opened at $6.98 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $904,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 63,124 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

