Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $103.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

ASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $91.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.56 and a 200-day moving average of $78.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,664,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,392,000 after acquiring an additional 92,933 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,630,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,318,000 after acquiring an additional 83,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ashland Global by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,128,000 after buying an additional 85,606 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ashland Global by 296.3% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,821,000 after buying an additional 1,008,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Ashland Global by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 888,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,395,000 after buying an additional 60,008 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.