Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

BVS opened at $14.81 on Monday. Bioventus has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $19.51.

There is no company description available for Bioventus Inc

