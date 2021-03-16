Citigroup Lowers American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $13.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $12.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.