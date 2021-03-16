Head to Head Review: Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) vs. Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Axcella Health and Poseida Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health N/A -79.03% -54.77% Poseida Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Axcella Health and Poseida Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health N/A N/A -$59.04 million ($3.55) -1.63 Poseida Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ($6.86) -1.51

Axcella Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Poseida Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.8% of Axcella Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Axcella Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Axcella Health and Poseida Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health 0 1 8 0 2.89 Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Axcella Health presently has a consensus target price of $17.13, suggesting a potential upside of 196.79%. Poseida Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 140.85%. Given Axcella Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than Poseida Therapeutics.

Summary

Poseida Therapeutics beats Axcella Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood. The company was formerly known as Newco LS16, Inc. and changed its name to Axcella Health Inc. in June 2016. Axcella Health Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Further, it offers gene therapies for rare and life-threatening diseases, including Ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency and methylmalonic acidemia (MMA), and genetic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

