Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Truist Securities

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Macquarie raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.72.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $31.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.