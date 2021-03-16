Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to Announce $1.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to announce $1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.64. Brookfield Business Partners posted earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brookfield Business Partners.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($1.10). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $10.05 billion during the quarter.

BBU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.65. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.