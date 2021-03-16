Comparing MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) & Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) and Emerald (NYSE:EEX) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MOGU and Emerald’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU -309.58% -11.00% -8.82% Emerald -402.06% 8.30% 2.74%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MOGU and Emerald, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 0 0 2 0 3.00 Emerald 0 4 0 0 2.00

MOGU presently has a consensus price target of $3.10, indicating a potential upside of 49.76%. Emerald has a consensus price target of $3.99, indicating a potential downside of 44.11%. Given MOGU’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MOGU is more favorable than Emerald.

Volatility & Risk

MOGU has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MOGU and Emerald’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $117.97 million 1.69 -$314.04 million N/A N/A Emerald $360.90 million 1.43 -$50.00 million $0.85 8.39

Emerald has higher revenue and earnings than MOGU.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.9% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Emerald shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Emerald shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Emerald beats MOGU on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MOGU

MOGU Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories. It also provides online marketing, commission, financing, and other services to merchants and users. The company offers its products through mobile apps, including flagship Mogujie app, mini-programs on Weixin, Weixin pay and QQ Wallet entryways, and Mogujie.com and Meilishuo.com websites to users. The company was formerly known as Meili Inc. and changed its name to MOGU Inc. in November 2018. MOGU Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications. In addition, the company operates Elastic Suite platform that streamlines the wholesale buying process for brands and retail buyers; and Flex platform. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

